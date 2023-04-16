DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $669,740.67 and $45.79 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00150871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00072582 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00041365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,806 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

