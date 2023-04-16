Decred (DCR) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $21.85 or 0.00071931 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $325.12 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,881,927 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

