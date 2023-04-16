Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $21.65 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $21.65 or 0.00071397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $322.09 million and $2.56 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00148681 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,879,693 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

