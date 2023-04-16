Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

