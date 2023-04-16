Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.