DA Davidson Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,537 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

