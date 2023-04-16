DA Davidson Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
iMedia Brands Company Profile
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
