Cypress Capital LLC Sells 290 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 1,441,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

