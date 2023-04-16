Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 232 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

