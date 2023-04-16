Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cuentas Trading Down 1.7 %

CUEN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 8,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Cuentas has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

