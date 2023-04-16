Crypto International Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,097.45 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $66,097.45 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34906845 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $73,158.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

