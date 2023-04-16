Cronos (CRO) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $11.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00062937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.