Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 7,222 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 4.35% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 648.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

