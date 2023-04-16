Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

