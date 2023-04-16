Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,078 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,368 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

