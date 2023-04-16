Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

