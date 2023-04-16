Credit Suisse Group Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.6 %

TAC stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

