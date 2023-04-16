Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

