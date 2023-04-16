Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. 1,183,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

