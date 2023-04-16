Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 47,300 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cognyte Software worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 436,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

