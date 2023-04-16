Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 391,500 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the period. Sharecare comprises about 2.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 142.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 93.2% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.02.

Shares of Sharecare stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

