Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 17,200 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 751,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.