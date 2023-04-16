Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 3,413.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

OXSQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.12. 125,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.