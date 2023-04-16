Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,157 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Stock Down 2.7 %

CDXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,745. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

