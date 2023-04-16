Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 896 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

DD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 3,024,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

