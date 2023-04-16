Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132.24 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $132.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.33 or 0.00040593 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

