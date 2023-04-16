Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 769,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

