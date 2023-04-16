Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,129 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

