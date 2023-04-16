Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

