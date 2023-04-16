Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

