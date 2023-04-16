Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

