Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $64.56 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

