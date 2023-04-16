Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

CVS Health stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

