Cormark Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$8.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

