ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $88,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

