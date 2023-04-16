Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Up 115.5% in March

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the March 15th total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %

CNXA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,178. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

