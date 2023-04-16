Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 4.29 $39.70 million $0.71 21.98 Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.43 $29.78 million $0.60 14.43

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13% Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98%

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

