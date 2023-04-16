Comparing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) and Its Competitors

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million -$198.38 million -8.75 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $241.84 million -3.60

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4235 15115 41583 718 2.63

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.38%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.40% -73.98% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,403.58% -234.22% -35.45%

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.