Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

