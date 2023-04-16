CoinField Coin (CFC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $76.53 million and $2,520.44 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

