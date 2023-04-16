Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.59 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $128.28 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004161 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00023333 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

