CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 212,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 497,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

