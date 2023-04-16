Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.09 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $350,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.