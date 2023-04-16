Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI stock remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

