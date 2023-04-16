Citigroup Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

