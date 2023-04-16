CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

