CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.79.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.58.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.