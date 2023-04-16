CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.41.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.24.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4313725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

