Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,733 shares of company stock worth $1,229,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,332,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.