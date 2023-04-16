China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $7.53 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

