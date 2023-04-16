Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 108.1% in March

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

CHKR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.